Project Pai Price Hits $0.0227 on Major Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $35.21 million and $1.09 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00039939 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00050068 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000141 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000165 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,756,094,750 coins and its circulating supply is 1,553,003,949 coins. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars.

