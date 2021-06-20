Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 181.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,893 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $20,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of RH by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,230,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of RH by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,728,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

RH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.31.

RH opened at $653.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $649.75. RH has a 52 week low of $242.21 and a 52 week high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.