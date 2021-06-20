Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 3,846 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO opened at $382.82 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $274.72 and a 12 month high of $391.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

