Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 615,921 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,327,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615,921 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $19,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,653,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 144,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 76,026 shares during the period.

Shares of PGX opened at $15.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $15.29.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

