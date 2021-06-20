Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 62,032 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 62,032 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $21,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 49,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 30.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,503,000 after purchasing an additional 39,985 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $262,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,249,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $145,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $178.49 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.91.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.14.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

