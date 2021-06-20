Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Sets New 1-Year High at $298.15

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $298.15 and last traded at $297.82, with a volume of 521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $295.64.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.84. The company has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.08.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Public Storage by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

