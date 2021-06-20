Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) fell 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.54. 1,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 75,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PZN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 31.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pzena Investment Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the first quarter worth about $159,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

