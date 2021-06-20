Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note issued on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.51 EPS.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.41.

NYSE:AVB opened at $206.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.88. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $216.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.8% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.