Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Issued By Raymond James

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The Lion Electric in a report issued on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for The Lion Electric’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million.

LEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares set a $20.00 target price on The Lion Electric and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

The Lion Electric stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric in the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in The Lion Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,978,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,840,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in The Lion Electric by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

About The Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It creates, designs, and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks, and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit, and mass transit segments. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

