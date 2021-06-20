Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Cut by Zacks Investment Research

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report released on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

RKDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

RKDA opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of -0.75.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.46. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 47.27% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

