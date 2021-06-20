Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for CyrusOne Inc. Reduced by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CyrusOne in a report issued on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

CONE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

CONE opened at $69.51 on Friday. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 187.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

