QIWI plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:QIWI)

QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st.

QIWI has raised its dividend payment by 66.1% over the last three years. QIWI has a dividend payout ratio of 52.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect QIWI to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.

Get QIWI alerts:

QIWI stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.66. QIWI has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The credit services provider reported $33.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.63 by $2.37. The company had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. QIWI had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 22.08%. Research analysts anticipate that QIWI will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sberbank CIB raised QIWI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised QIWI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

About QIWI

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for QIWI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIWI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.