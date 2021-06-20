Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 165 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 27.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 437 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 51.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Owens Corning by 3,580.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.06.

Shares of OC opened at $94.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Owens Corning has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $109.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.04.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

