Quadrant Capital Group LLC Takes Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NOV by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $380,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,284 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in NOV by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,924 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in NOV by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,704,279 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,767 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NOV by 925.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 899,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after acquiring an additional 811,802 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in NOV by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,335,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after acquiring an additional 567,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOV shares. COKER & PALMER cut shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.31.

NOV stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.30. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

