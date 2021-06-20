Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 92.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in GameStop in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in GameStop in the first quarter worth $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in GameStop in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in GameStop by 59.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in GameStop in the first quarter worth $209,000. 36.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GME opened at $213.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.53. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $483.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.48 and a beta of -2.07.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.61) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GME. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

