Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000643 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $16.70 million and $50,752.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,966.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,168.53 or 0.06201758 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $541.12 or 0.01547551 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.42 or 0.00433051 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00142205 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.72 or 0.00745623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.59 or 0.00427817 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007458 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.87 or 0.00365691 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,236,583 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

