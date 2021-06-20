QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Short Interest Update

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 318,100 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the May 13th total of 368,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the first quarter worth $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the first quarter worth $83,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 19.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 63,700.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 17,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUIK opened at $6.40 on Friday. QuickLogic has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 111.00% and a negative return on equity of 70.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QUIK. Roth Capital upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

