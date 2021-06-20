Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $4.37 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 95.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.36.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $4.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.62. 4,408,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,951,460. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.12. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $178.88 and a twelve month high of $238.18. The firm has a market cap of $171.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

