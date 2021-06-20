Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $9.52 Million Position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 34.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 396,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,052 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $9,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,762 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 200.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 45,098 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 199.5% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 66,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 44,272 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 26.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

PSTH traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.70. 3,303,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,559,283. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.09. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

