Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 3.1% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $49,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after buying an additional 65,632 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 32,573 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after buying an additional 130,652 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 697,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,433,000 after buying an additional 69,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 200,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,430,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593,001. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.43 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.72. The company has a market capitalization of $180.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.87.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares in the company, valued at $130,337,430.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,021,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,647 shares of company stock valued at $21,717,282 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

