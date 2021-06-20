Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 235,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHNG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 394.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHNG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.16. 3,512,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868,746. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $855.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

