Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 238,000 bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 238,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,176,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.35% of bluebird bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,225,000 after purchasing an additional 125,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 71.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,094,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,010,000 after purchasing an additional 457,603 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,033,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,733,000 after purchasing an additional 70,408 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 878,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,991,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $33.15. 1,220,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.50. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $68.39.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

