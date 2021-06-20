Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 996,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Xerox accounts for about 1.5% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $24,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icahn Carl C grew its position in shares of Xerox by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 27,769,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $667,159,000 after buying an additional 303,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xerox by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,303,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,420,000 after buying an additional 5,521,290 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Xerox by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,828,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $189,993,000 after buying an additional 202,436 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Xerox by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,812,000 after buying an additional 521,491 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Xerox by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,216,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,872,000 after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XRX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $43.50.

XRX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.43. 6,654,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.17. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.39%. Xerox’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is 70.92%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

