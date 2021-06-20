Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 96,708 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,708 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for about 1.0% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $16,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.61. 44,582,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,068,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.84.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.