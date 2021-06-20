RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given a €450.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) received a €450.00 ($529.41) price objective from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 38.63% from the company’s current price.

RAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €490.00 ($576.47) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €585.00 ($688.24) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €800.00 ($941.18) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €569.22 ($669.67).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €733.20 ($862.59) on Friday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a one year high of €595.02 ($700.02). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €724.58.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

