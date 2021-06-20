Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Down 19.3% Over Last Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $5.52 million and $1,979.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00057862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00132553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00178067 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,425.20 or 0.99794216 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.91 or 0.00842054 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,437,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

