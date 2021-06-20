Raymond James Raises Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Price Target to $51.00

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BFS. Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley raised Saul Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Shares of BFS stock opened at $45.25 on Thursday. Saul Centers has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $47.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter worth about $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Saul Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.