RChain (REV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $320,325.00

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 18% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. One RChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RChain has a total market capitalization of $73.19 million and $320,325.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RChain has traded 39.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00060422 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00024522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $275.04 or 0.00768084 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00044019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00083875 BTC.

RChain Coin Profile

RChain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

RChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.