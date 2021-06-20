Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Sells $392,080.00 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $392,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 308,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,616,621.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $59.41 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,485.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.25.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

