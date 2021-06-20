Refinable 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $892,825.00 (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $16.76 million and approximately $892,825.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001199 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00056764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00135364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00181980 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,157.67 or 1.00330048 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $282.80 or 0.00830650 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.