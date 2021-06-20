REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to post ($1.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.93). REGENXBIO posted earnings per share of ($0.91) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year earnings of ($4.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.10) to ($3.93). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.26) to ($2.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for REGENXBIO.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 77.89%.

RGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,509,000 after acquiring an additional 40,167 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 563.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 81,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 69,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 29.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 14.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

RGNX opened at $37.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.21. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $50.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.36.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REGENXBIO (RGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.