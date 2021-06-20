Ren (REN) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Ren coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001165 BTC on exchanges. Ren has a total market capitalization of $402.35 million and $24.78 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ren has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00059056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003902 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00024428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.48 or 0.00746246 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00044214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00083406 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (REN) is a coin. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,163,051 coins. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

