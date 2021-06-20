renBTC Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.60 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 20th. One renBTC coin can currently be purchased for $35,486.38 or 0.99966556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $381.70 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00060702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00024500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $272.90 or 0.00768769 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00044977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00084090 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC (CRYPTO:RENBTC) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 10,756 coins. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

