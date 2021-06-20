Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $700.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to announce sales of $700.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $785.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $600.00 million. Renewable Energy Group reported sales of $545.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.90.

Shares of REGI traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.02. 3,094,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.74. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.97.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,626 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,191,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,650,000 after buying an additional 641,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,541,000 after buying an additional 505,944 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,092,000 after purchasing an additional 487,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,728,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

