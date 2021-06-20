Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.97.

NYSE:DRI opened at $130.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.57, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.54. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $68.68 and a fifty-two week high of $149.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 97,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

