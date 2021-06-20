ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) PT Raised to $18.50

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) had its price target boosted by Alliance Global Partners from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.
OTCMKTS:RSLS opened at $5.44 on Thursday. ReShape Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.13.
ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile
