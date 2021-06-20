ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) PT Raised to $18.50

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) had its price target boosted by Alliance Global Partners from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:RSLS opened at $5.44 on Thursday. ReShape Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.13.

Get ReShape Lifesciences alerts:

ReShape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ReShape Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReShape Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.