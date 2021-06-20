ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.38. ResMed posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $6.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ResMed.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America downgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.50.

NYSE:RMD traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.44. 1,252,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ResMed has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $242.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.33. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 75.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.15, for a total transaction of $291,675.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,361,018.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.47, for a total transaction of $496,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,839,169.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,138 shares of company stock worth $5,613,775 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240,047 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,744,184,000 after acquiring an additional 168,141 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in ResMed by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,714,000 after acquiring an additional 124,340 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,100,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $601,623,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $502,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56,193 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ResMed (RMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.