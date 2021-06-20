Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on QSR. Stephens upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.59.

In other news, Director Motta Roberto Moses Thompson sold 25,627 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $1,750,324.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $621,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 387,546 shares of company stock worth $26,525,760. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $66.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

