Reviewing Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) & AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) and AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Calyxt and AgroFresh Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calyxt $23.85 million 6.89 -$44.84 million ($1.19) -3.71 AgroFresh Solutions $157.64 million 0.70 -$53.71 million ($0.67) -3.09

Calyxt has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AgroFresh Solutions. Calyxt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AgroFresh Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Calyxt and AgroFresh Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calyxt 0 1 3 0 2.75 AgroFresh Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50

Calyxt currently has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 96.08%. AgroFresh Solutions has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.24%. Given Calyxt’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Calyxt is more favorable than AgroFresh Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.7% of Calyxt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Calyxt shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Calyxt has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Calyxt and AgroFresh Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calyxt -169.27% -116.70% -66.80% AgroFresh Solutions -20.22% -6.30% -2.29%

Summary

AgroFresh Solutions beats Calyxt on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc., a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. has a research collaboration with NRGene, which includes the adoption of NRGene's cloud-based genomics platform to support various research projects; and a commercialization agreement with S&W Seed Company for the exclusive license of an improved quality alfalfa seed in the United States and various geographies outside the United States. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc. in May 2015. Calyxt, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota. Calyxt, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cellectis S.A.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops. The company supports growers, packers, and retailers to enhance produce freshness and quality while reducing waste. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in near-harvest management of pome fruit, blueberries, and cherries; FreshCloud, a digital technology service platform of produce monitoring and screening solutions; LandSpring, a 1-MCP technology targeted to transplanted vegetable seedlings; and RipeLock, a packaging technology solution for fruits and vegetables. In addition, the company offers fungicides, disinfectants, coatings, and packinghouse equipment for the citrus market. It operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

