Reviewing Lombard Medical (OTCMKTS:EVARF) & Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Lombard Medical (OTCMKTS:EVARF) and Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Lombard Medical alerts:

97.7% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Lombard Medical has a beta of 6.33, suggesting that its share price is 533% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lombard Medical and Tactile Systems Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lombard Medical N/A N/A N/A Tactile Systems Technology -0.85% 7.24% 5.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lombard Medical and Tactile Systems Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lombard Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tactile Systems Technology $187.13 million 5.33 -$620,000.00 $0.48 105.69

Lombard Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tactile Systems Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lombard Medical and Tactile Systems Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lombard Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Tactile Systems Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67

Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus price target of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.30%. Given Tactile Systems Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tactile Systems Technology is more favorable than Lombard Medical.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats Lombard Medical on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lombard Medical

Lombard Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets endovascular stent-grafts for the repair of aortic aneurysms in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company's principal product is Aorfix, which is an endovascular stent-graft for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAAs) with angulation at the neck of the aneurysm of up to 90 degrees. Its products also include Altura endovascular stent graft system for the treatment of standard AAA anatomies; Aorflex delivery system for accurate placement of Aorfix in the abdominal aorta; and IntelliFlex LP delivery system that enhances the precision and control of Aorfix deployment and placement. Lombard Medical, Inc. sells its products directly through its direct sales force and distributors to state-or-government-owned hospitals. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Didcot, the United Kingdom.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Lombard Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lombard Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.