Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Holdings Reduced by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,830 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $14,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

NYSE:REXR opened at $57.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.58. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.61 and a 1 year high of $59.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 95.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

