Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,480 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ardelyx were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 66.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARDX shares. Wedbush started coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of ARDX opened at $7.28 on Friday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $718.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%. The company had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 11,208 shares of company stock valued at $84,413 over the last ninety days. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

