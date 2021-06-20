Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of MasterCraft Boat worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after buying an additional 32,196 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,138,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,284,000 after acquiring an additional 72,677 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 142,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.33.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $147.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.85 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 59.90%. Analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCFT shares. Truist increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

