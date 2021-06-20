Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,655 Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. 44.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $930.84 million, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.10. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.04.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). On average, equities research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

BTAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lowered their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.91.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI).

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.