Rhumbline Advisers Sells 340 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,676 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Southern First Bancshares worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SFST opened at $50.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.07. The stock has a market cap of $393.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.09. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $27.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.48 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

