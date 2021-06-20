Rhumbline Advisers Sells 460 Shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Rocky Brands worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocky Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,537,029.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,902. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,696 shares of company stock worth $1,285,813. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $53.82 on Friday. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $69.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $391.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 17.83%.

RCKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

