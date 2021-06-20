Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,923.85 ($77.40).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,090 ($66.50) to GBX 5,740 ($74.99) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 6,200 ($81.00) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,610 ($73.30) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 6 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, for a total transaction of £364.14 ($475.75).

LON RIO traded down GBX 73 ($0.95) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 5,809 ($75.89). 5,002,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,963. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,118.88. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £94.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

