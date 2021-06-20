Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 86.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,566 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.78% of Rite Aid worth $8,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 5,749.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

NYSE RAD opened at $20.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.83. Rite Aid Co. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.09.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.01. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Rite Aid’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Rite Aid Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.