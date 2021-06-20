Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTCH opened at $12.41 on Thursday. Latch has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $19.70.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

