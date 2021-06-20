Robin Watson Purchases 2,632 Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider Robin Watson bought 2,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £6,395.76 ($8,356.10).

Robin Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get John Wood Group alerts:

On Thursday, April 22nd, Robin Watson purchased 2,428 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of £6,409.92 ($8,374.60).

Shares of WG stock opened at GBX 228.50 ($2.99) on Friday. John Wood Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 186.95 ($2.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 262.64.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.